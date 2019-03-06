Image copyright SBCFireInfo Image caption Santa Barbara County Fire Department's Mike Eliason took this long exposure photo at Stearns Wharf

A spectacular thunderstorm has been spotted over Southern California, with the pick of the pictures coming from public servants.

The Santa Barbara fire department, highway patrol and sheriff's office all shared pictures taken during Tuesday night's thunderstorms in Santa Barbara.

According to the LA Times, the National Weather Service recorded 1,489 pulses of lightning off the coast of Santa Barbara between 20:00 and 21:00 PST (04:00 and 05:00 GMT).

Image copyright SBCFireInfo Image caption These stunning snaps by Mr Eliason were taken using an exposure of between 15 and 75 seconds

Image copyright SBCFireInfo Image caption The increased exposure allows the camera to take in more light and therefore capture multiple lightning forks in a single shot

Image copyright SB Sheriff's Office Image caption This snap from a sheriff's deputy in the city of Goleta shows a single fork in less detail as it strikes

Image copyright CHP_SantaBarb Image caption Meanwhile, Santa Barbara country highway patrol shared this shot as they advised the public to stay off the roads in the harsh weather

Image copyright CHP_SantaBarb Image caption This advice came as many residents in areas burned by the 2018 Thomas Fire were told to evacuate in anticipation of mudslides

