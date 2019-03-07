Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption A number of men have been arrested for trying to break into Taylor Swift's homes

A man has been arrested for breaking into pop star Taylor Swift's Manhattan home for the second time in a year, police say.

Ricardo Alvarado, 23, has been charged with burglary and criminal contempt.

He allegedly broke a window and entered the star's apartment at 0245 local time (0745 GMT), when Swift was not home.

Alvarado has a restraining order against him after he was convicted of breaking into the star's apartment in April 2018 using a ladder.

He was found in Swift's bed after taking a shower.

Authorities had already arrested Alvarado in February 2018 after he tried to break down Swift's door with a shovel.

He was convicted in December 2018 over the April break in, and a judge ordered that he undergo psychiatric treatment.

Swift has been targeted by other men in the past. Mohammed Jaffar, then 29, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in May last year and was jailed for six months after breaking into her apartment block.

This week, the star wrote in a column for Elle Magazine titled 30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30 that she carries bandages with her at all times.

"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," she wrote.