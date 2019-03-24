Image copyright Getty Images

Two days after Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed the report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2015 presidential election to the attorney general, William Barr provided a four-page summary to Congress and the public.

Mr Barr writes that the special counsel's 22-month inquiry involved 40 government investigators issuing more than 2,800 subpoenas and 500 search warrants questioning around 500 witnesses.

What was the end result? Here are some key lines from the attorney general's letter and what they mean.

"The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities"

Most of Mr Barr's letter to Congress summarising the special counsel's investigation was in the attorney general's own words. In this instance, however, he chose to directly quote Mr Mueller's report. He clearly didn't want any misunderstanding about the investigation's conclusions.

When Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mr Mueller as special counsel, he instructed the former FBI director to look for "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump".

On Sunday, in those 23 words, the special counsel provided his answer.

Some will point to the words "did not establish" in that sentence and note that it doesn't mean the investigation found no evidence at all or that "collusion" didn't actually take place.

Perhaps it isn't the "complete and total exoneration" that Mr Trump is claiming.

When it comes to the language used in these type of investigations, however, it's as close as it going to get.

"As noted above, the Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

After outlining the special counsel's conclusions that the Russian government attempted to interfere with the 2016 election through social media disinformation and hacking the computers and emails of Democratic Party officials, Mr Barr again says there was no evidence of conspiracy or coordination - with a twist. There were "multiple offers" of Russian help to the Trump campaign

This is probably a reference to the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr, senior campaign officials and Russians with ties to the Kremlin. It also might include Russian contacts by more tangential campaign aides such as George Papadopoulos and Carter Page or, perhaps, former Trump adviser Roger Stone's attempts to contact Wikileaks to find out about hacked Democratic emails.

The details aren't provided, but the gist of what Mr Barr is saying is that while there was Russian outreach, there is no evidence that anyone from the Trump campaign took the bait.

