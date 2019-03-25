Chinese student Wangzhen Lu kidnapped in Canadian car park
A 22-year-old Chinese student has been kidnapped by four men with a stun-gun, police in Canada say.
Three men grabbed Wangzhen Lu and forced him into a van in an underground car park in Markham on 23 March.
Officers have now released images of the student and the clothing he was wearing at the time of the kidnapping.
The motive for the kidnapping is not yet known but a police spokesperson said the level of violence was "significant."
Mr Lu was approached by three masked men as he walked in the car park with a female friend shortly before 6pm.
He was grabbed by the suspects and forced into a black wheelchair accessible Dodge Caravan which was driven away by a fourth man.
In the process, Mr Lu was shocked by the stun-gun.
Constable Andy Pattenden, spokesperson for York Regional Police said Mr Lu was taken "100 percent against his will" and his female friend was not harmed in the incident.
"Police as well as his family are very concerned for his wellbeing and we need to find him as soon as possible", he added.
Mr Lu was wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and glasses at the time of the kidnapping.
Officers have also released CCTV images of the attackers and the vehicle.
Police are liaising with the Chinese consulate.
Officers have asked anyone who has seen the suspects, vehicle or the victim to call 911.