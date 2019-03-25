Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trump on Mueller probe: 'We can never let this happen again'

President Donald Trump says his enemies who did "evil" and "treasonous things" will be under scrutiny after he was absolved of colluding with Russia.

Speaking in the Oval Office, he said no other president should have to be investigated over "a false narrative".

He spoke a day after the attorney general released a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's completed report.

It clears Mr Trump of conspiring with Russia with steal the US 2016 election.

But the long-awaited report stops short of exonerating Mr Trump of obstruction of justice.

What did President Trump say?

Mr Trump was hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Monday when a reporter asked him about the outcome of the Mueller report.

"There's a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things," Mr Trump said, "I would say treasonous things, against our country."

"And hopefully people that have done such harm to our country, we've gone through a period of really bad things happening.

"Those people will certainly be looked at, I've been looking at them for a long time.

"And I'm saying, 'why haven't they been looked at?' They lied to Congress - many of them, you know who they are - they've' done so many evil things."

Mr Trump did not name the alleged culprits.

He added: "It was a false narrative, it was terrible thing, we can never let this happen to another president again, I can tell you that. I say it very strongly."

Is President Trump in the clear?

In his four-page summary released on Sunday, Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr wrote: "The special counsel did not find that any US person or Trump campaign official conspired or knowingly co-ordinated with Russia."

But on the issue of whether justice was obstructed, Mr Mueller's report says: "While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Mr Trump still faces about a dozen other investigations.

These include a federal inquiry in New York into possible election law violations by the Trump campaign and his businesses, and possible misconduct by the Trump inaugural committee.

Congress is also continuing its own inquiries, mostly in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.