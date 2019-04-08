US actress Felicity Huffman has said she will plead guilty to charges in a cheating scam aimed at acquiring places for children at elite US universities.

The Desperate Housewives star said she "betrayed" her daughter and is "ashamed" of the pain she has caused.

Ms Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 (£11,500) to have her daughter's exam questions covertly corrected in 2017.

She is one of 12 parents set to plead guilty among the 50 charged, which included college athletic coaches.