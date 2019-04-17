Image copyright Facebook / Savons le mini-cheval Image caption A pink-maned pony has been spotted on Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène

A pink-maned pony has been spotted around an island in Montreal, Canada. But how did it get there?

The mystery has internet sleuths on the lookout, as park officials hunt for the fantastical looking creature on the 200-plus-acre Île Sainte-Hélène.

The island is part of Parc Jean Drapeau which once housed Expo 67 and now hosts concerts and an amusement park.

Several pictures of the beauty have been posted to a Facebook group devoted to sightings of the miniature equine.

"Will we be able to catch it? Poor little one... we should also find him a name, what, do you think?" wrote one follower.

Members of the Society of Parc Jean Drapeau, which is in charge of the island, have been searching since Monday for the pony.

"We remain on watch to find the animal, if it is still on the territory of Parc Jean-Drapeau," spokesperson Gabrielle Meloche told CTV Montreal. "If it is there, we will take all necessary measures to ensure the animal is safe and returned to competent authorities."

Animal Emergency and Rescue Service, a company that helps find missing pets, has also gotten involved.

"For now, we don't know if he has an owner. We don't know how he got there because it's an island," coordinator Isabelle Vachon-Girard told CBC.