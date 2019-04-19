Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Turpin child reads statement during sentencing

A California couple's children have forgiven them for years of torture and starvation as the parents were sentenced to life in prison.

David and Louise Turpin's children told a court they still love their mother and father despite all the abuse.

The couple were arrested in January 2018 when their 17-year-old daughter escaped the filthy home in Perris.

The Turpins pleaded guilty to the abuse of all but one of their 13 children for at least nine years.

They are expected to serve the rest of their lives behind bars, unless granted parole in 25 years.

What did the children say?

The couple wept as they heard victim-impact statements from four of their children at Friday's hearing.

"I love both of my parents so much," said one child in a statement read by her brother.

"Although it may not have been the best way of raising us, I am glad that they did because it made me the person I am today."

Another daughter said: "I saw my dad change my mom. They almost changed me, but I realised what was happening.

"I'm a fighter, I'm strong and I'm shooting through life like a rocket."

Another sibling recounted being haunted by their ordeal.

"I cannot describe in words what we went through growing up," said his statement.

"Sometimes I still have nightmares of things that had happened such as my siblings being chained up or getting beaten.

"That is the past and this is now.

"I love my parents and have forgiven them for a lot of the things they did to us."

What did the parents say?

David and Louise Turpin also cried as they apologised for the treatment of their children.

The 57-year-old father's lawyer read a prepared statement on his behalf, saying: "My home schooling and discipline had good intentions.

"I never intended for any harm to come to my children.

"I love my children and I believe my children love me."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Louise Turpin occasionally smiled during the sentencing hearing

He was an engineer for major US defence contractors Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

Speaking directly to court, housewife Louise Turpin, 50, said she was "truly sorry" for what she had done.

"I love my children so much," she said. "I really look forward to the day I can see them, hug them and tell them I'm sorry."

What did the judge say?

The couple sat stony-faced as the judge rebuked them for their "selfish, cruel and inhuman treatment".

Judge Bernard Schwartz said: "You have severed the ability to interact and raise your children that you have created and brought into this world.

"The only reason that your punishment is less than the maximum time in my opinion is because you accepted responsibility at an early stage in the proceeding.

"And you spared your children having to relive the humiliation and the harm they endured in that house of horrors."

What did the children endure?

The tidy exterior of the middle-class family home 70 miles (112km) south of Los Angeles offered a veneer of respectability that masked the squalor and stench of human waste found by authorities within.

The children, between the ages of two to 29 at the time of the police raid, were severely malnourished.

A 22-year-old son was discovered chained to a bed. His two sisters had just been released from shackles.

The victims were forbidden to shower more than once a year, were unable to use the toilet and none of them had ever seen a dentist.

Some of the adult siblings' growth had been so severely stunted by starvation that authorities at first mistook them for children.

Newly released audio of their daughter's call to 911, obtained by ABC, provides a hint of the conditions in which the children lived.

"Two of my sisters and one of my brothers... they're chained up to their bed", the 17-year-old girl, who did not know her own address, told the emergency operator.

"Sometimes I wake up and I can't breathe because how dirty the house is."

The girl was also unaware of the year or month, or meaning of the word "medication".

The children - whose names all begin with the letter J - were kept indoors, but were allowed out for Halloween, or on family trips to Disneyland and Las Vegas.

About 20 people from across the country, including nurses and psychologists, have offered to care for the seven adult siblings and six children.