Met Gala 2019: Celebrities reveal their 'campest' looks on the red carpet

  • 7 May 2019
Lady Gaga Image copyright Reuters

The Met Gala, an annual benefit event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is considered one of the world's biggest events on the fashion calendar.

It is known for its exclusive guest list, its expensive tickets and - most of all - its extravagant outfits, based on a different theme each year.

This year, that theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion - to coincide with an upcoming exhibition at the Met, inspired by photographer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

The outfits this year will therefore, like the exhibition, be based on "irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration".

And showing everyone how it was done at the very start of the night was singer Lady Gaga, who arrived in a billowing pink outfit which was not quite what it seemed at first glance.

Lady Gaga Image copyright AFP
Image caption Lady Gaga, one of the event's co-hosts, arrived in a billowing pink outfit...
Lady Gaga at Met Gala second outfit Image copyright AFP
Image caption Which opened up to reveal a black gown, her second outfit...
Lady Gaga Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Designer Brandon Maxwell then undid this dress to reveal...
Lady Gaga Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Lady Gaga's third outfit, a slim-fitting pink gown
Lady Gaga Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ...Which she then took off, to reveal her final outfit
Serena Williams Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Serena Williams, who is also co-hosting, arrived in a neon yellow gown - with matching Nike trainers
Janelle Monae Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Why wear just one hat when you can wear four, like Janelle Monae
Harry Styles Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The third co-host is Harry Styles, who wore a sheer black top and high-waisted trousers
Alessandro Michele Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Alessandro Michele, of Gucci fashion house, is the event's final co-host
Billy Porter Image copyright AFP
Image caption Singer Billy Porter arrived with an entourage...
Billy Porter
Image caption ...Before flexing his wings in front of the crowds
Katy Perry Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Katy Perry, meanwhile, is dressed as a chandelier
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Here are newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are said to have first met at the Met Gala in 2017
Laverne Cox Image copyright AFP
Image caption Laverne Cox went for a sleek black dress and bold make up
Regina Hall Image copyright AFP
Image caption Actor and comedian Regina Hall rocks a gold dress with pastel pink hair
Jordan Roth Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And theatre owner Jordan Roth has, very aptly, turned himself into a theatre hall...
Jordan Roth Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ...With what appears to be a self-portrait on the back
Celine Dion Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Celine Dion, perhaps the original queen of 'camp', did not disappoint
Jared Leto holds up a model of his head Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Actor Jared Leto clearly believes that two heads are better than one
Aquaria Image copyright AFP
Image caption US drag queen Aquaria went for painted hair and diamante hand-pieces
Yara Shahidi Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While actor Yara Shahidi has gone all out with the feathers...
Anna Wintour Image copyright EPA
Image caption ...Much like the Met Gala's main host, Vogue editor Anna Wintour

