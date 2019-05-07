Image copyright Keith Raniere Conversations/ Youtube Image caption Prosecutors claim he oversaw a "slave and master" system in the group

Keith Raniere, the leader of a suspected sex cult, is set to go on trial on Tuesday, accused of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors allege Mr Raniere oversaw a "slave and master" system in Nxivm, where female members were expected to have sex with him and were branded with his initials.

Five women have already pleaded guilty to their involvement in the group.

Mr Raniere has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Marc Agnifilo, one of Mr Raniere's lawyers said his client's sexual encounters with women were consensual and he denied child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.

The United States attorney's office opened an investigation into the group following an investigation by the New York Times.

Investigators claim that women were recruited as "slaves" and were allegedly expected to perform menial chores for "masters" and have sex with Mr Raniere, who was known as "The Vanguard."

Members of the group were allegedly branded with Mr Raniere's initials using a cauterising pen, often on their pelvic areas, in ceremonies that were filmed by members.

Court documents say investigators have found electronic communication that suggested Mr Raniere was behind the sorority "slave" internal group, something he has denied.

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack is among the five women who pleaded guilty to their involvement in Nxivm.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Smallville actress plead guilty to her involvement in Nxivm

In a statement she admitted to recruiting women by telling them they were joining a female mentorship group.

In court she said she was instructed by Raniere to collect compromising materials and images of two women within the group.

Mr Raniere left the country last year after former members spoke to US media. He was arrested by the FBI in Mexico last year. .

What is Nxivm?

On its website Nxivm (pronounced nexium) describes itself as a "community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people and answer important questions about what it means to be human."

Based in Albany in upstate New York, the group was founded as Executive Success Programs in 1998 and says it has worked with more than 16,000 people.

Members of the group are reported to include wealthy heiresses, the son of a former Mexican president and Hollywood actresses.

Mr Raniere and his group have been the subject of controversy for several years. Investigative journalist James M. Odato published a number of pieces in the Times Union of Albany Newspaper in 2012 which questioned the group's practices and compared it to a cult.

In 2009 the newspaper wrote about a visit by the Dalai Lama to Albany, which was reportedly sponsored by the Nxivm group. The exiled spiritual leader of Tibet denied he was paid for the appearance.

After the New York Times piece was published in 2017 and women came forward, federal authorities began interviewing "witnesses and victims" associated with the group.