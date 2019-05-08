Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Attorney General Bill Barr is facing a contempt vote in the House

Democrats in the US House of Representatives are about to vote on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.

The judiciary committee initiated the proceedings when Mr Barr refused to submit an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

President Donald Trump has hit back by asserting executive privilege over the report, shielding it from public view.

The White House accused Mr Nadler of a "blatant abuse of power".

But House judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler said the Trump administration's refusal to provide the full Mueller report to Congress amounts to a "constitutional crisis".

The New York Democrat said his party had "no choice" but to move forward with the contempt vote, "otherwise, we have a monarchy".

The redacted Mueller report, released last month, did not determine there was a criminal conspiracy between Moscow and the president's 2016 election campaign, but it detailed a series of attempts by Mr Trump to impede the special counsel's investigation.

The judiciary committee will vote on Wednesday on whether to recommend the contempt resolution against the attorney general for a full House vote after Mr Barr did not comply with a subpoena to release the full report minus the redactions.

For Mr Barr to actually face the prospect of charges, the entire Democratic-controlled House - including its Republican lawmakers - would have to vote on the measure.

However, it is seen as unlikely that the Department of Justice might actually indict America's top law official with criminal contempt.

Although Wednesday's vote may be largely symbolic, it would send a powerful message to the White House about congressional Democrats' refusal to back down in an increasingly bitter standoff over the Mueller report.

Mr Barr would be the first attorney general held in contempt of Congress since the Obama administration's Eric Holder in 2012.

The current attorney general, who was appointed by the president, missed another deadline last week to release an uncensored version of the report.

His department has called the Democratic request for the Mueller report and its underlying evidence "premature and unnecessary".

Officials from Congress and the Department of Justice held talks on Tuesday night, but to no avail.

Following the failed negotiations, Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd sent a letter requesting Mr Nadler cancel the contempt proceedings and subpoena.

Mr Boyd added that if he did not, Mr Barr would "be compelled to request that the President invoke executive privilege with respect to the materials".