Meet Crowbar, Rebar, Chisel Jackhammer and Piper

Five kittens which hitched a ride on a California truck were found inside a steel column at the end of the 500-mile (800km) trip.

The 60ft (18m) steel column was being transported from Hayward, near San Francisco, to San Diego.

Construction workers discovered the little escapees when they heard meows coming from inside the column.

They tried to lure them out with food, but eventually had to tip the column to get them out.

It is not clear how they came to be on board the truck transporting the column.

They were thought to be about a week old when they were picked up at the end of April, says the San Diego Humane Society, an animal charity which was called in to help.

The kittens will soon be put up for adoption

The kittens - three males and two females - have been named Crowbar, Rebar, Chisel, Jackhammer and Piper.

They are to remain in foster homes until they are ready for adoption, at the age of eight weeks.