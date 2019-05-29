Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Mueller report - in 60 seconds

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is to make his first public statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The statement will be at 11:00 (15:00 GMT), the justice department says. There will be no question-and-answer.

Mr Mueller's 448-page report was released with redactions last month.

The inquiry concluded there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, but did not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice.

The investigation has led to 35 people being charged, including several who were a part of Donald Trump's campaign and administration.