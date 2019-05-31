Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Tariffs will rise every month until Mexico fixes the problem, Mr Trump said

US President Donald Trump has announced tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico in a bid to curb illegal immigration.

In a tweet, Mr Trump said that from 10 June a 5% tariff would be imposed and would slowly rise "until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied".

President Trump has declared a national emergency to tackle what he claims is a crisis at the US southern border.

Border agents say they are overwhelmed, but critics say they are mishandling and mistreating migrants.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh the page for updates.