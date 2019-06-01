Eleven people were killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a government building in the US state of Virginia, police said.

Police said the suspect, a long-term and current employee at Virginia Beach Municipal Center, where the shooting occurred, fired "indiscriminately".

The gunman, whose identity has not yet been released, also died, police said. A police officer was among the wounded.

Police said shooting started shortly after 16:00 (20:00 GMT) on Friday.

"This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth," said Virginia governor Ralph Northam. "My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them. I am on my way to Virginia Beach now and will be there within the hour."

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer described it as "the most devastating day" in the city's history.

The FBI was at the scene helping local authorities investigate the shooting, US media reported.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.