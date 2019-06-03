Canada complicit in 'race-based genocide'

Image copyright Reuters

Canada is complicit in a "race-based genocide" against indigenous women, a long-awaited government inquiry has concluded.

The report found indigenous women were 12 times more likely to be killed or to disappear than other women in Canada.

Released Monday, the report was many years in the making.

Among more than 200 recommendations is a call for all Canadians to help end violence, including by learning indigenous history.

The 1,200 page document is the culmination of almost three years of hearings and research by the inquiry into violence faced by indigenous women and girls in Canada.

It blames the disproportionate violence faced by indigenous women on deep-rooted colonialism and state inaction.