When actress Racquel Bailey thought of a creative way to get the attention of film maker Tyler Perry, she probably wasn't expecting the reaction she received.

Bailey from New Jersey took out two billboards close to director and actor Tyler Perry's studios in Atlanta that read "Attention Mr Perry, Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady" along with a picture of herself and her social media handles.

Posting on Instagram she wrote: "I'm just a mother wanting to show my children that I went for it all, that I chased my dreams. So one day, they'll be able to do the same."

On Thursday, four weeks after the billboards went up, it seemed Bailey's efforts had paid off, Tyler Perry responded.

His advice was not just for her but also for other actors hoping to be cast in his projects.

"Soooooo...... here's the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you're looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON'T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!!" the post read.

Perry also softened the blow by complimenting the actress for a role he had seen her in.

"You were great in THE NIGHT OF! It was my favourite show a couple years ago. I ALREADY SAW YOU!! So just audition and keep your money!! Again, I appreciate your effort, but that's not the way to work for me."

Perry's post on both his Facebook and Instagram accounts generated thousands of responses, with many applauding the filmmaker's "constructive criticism."

"Tyler you handled this appropriately. Not only did you educate her but others," read one Facebook comment." Another posted: "God bless you for providing feedback. This is helpful information for others that want to work for you."

However others praised the actress's unique way of standing out from her peers and thought Perry's response was a "lil harsh."

"Ok that was not necessary to knock her for trying to stand out." commented a Facebook user.

While another asked: "Why bash her for thinking outside the box?

"Yes, your auditions may be free but this is what you do to stand out because I'm sure everyone who auditions for you is good."

Another Facebook commentator thought Perry's response was a cleverly calculated move: "He just gave her priceless exposure.

"Even though he said he didn't agree with this method he simultaneously acknowledged her talent, and many other film makers will take notice, and I promise you that someone else will give her a shot."

While Tyler Perry might not be impressed with Bailey's billboard efforts, another casting director it seems was. Joyce Licorish from Dream Empire Films reached out on Facebook asking her to get in touch: "You won, because the whole country now knows your name."

Bailey has since posted her own thoughts on Perry's words of advice.