Trump boys go wild in the Emerald Isle

Image copyright PA Image caption Donald Trump Jr (centre), and Eric Trump (right) behind the bar in Tubridy's Bar in the village of Doonbeg

US President Donald Trump's two adult sons poured pints of Guinness on a pub crawl during a stopover in Ireland.

The president and his family are staying in County Clare at his Doonbeg golf resort, which employs hundreds of local people.

Donald Jr and Eric Trump bought drinks for locals, and thanked the tiny village for its "incredible" support.

Teetotaler Mr Trump stayed in Doonbeg on Wednesday, too, but did not join the bar-hopping.

Image copyright PA Image caption Doonbeg locals greet Eric Trump

The village of Doonbeg (population about 200) welcomed the Trump sons with fanfare and US flags.

The BBC's Nuala McGovern asked 35-year-old Eric if the pub crawl was a good use of American taxpayers' money.

"We're just trying to have a good time," he replied before heading into Madigan's Bar.

@BBCNuala So I got to ask @EricTrump a question as the Trumps did a pub crawl thru Doonbeg - is his trip a good use of US taxpayer money? 'We're just trying to have a good time' the answer, poses for selfies, refuses to answer further & ducks into Madigans pub surrounded by fans &security — Nuala McGovern (@BBCNuala) June 5, 2019

Image copyright Reuters

According to the Irish Times, the golf course and hotel has 300 staff and brings business to many Doonbeg restaurants and shops.

While walking down Doonbeg's main street, Donald Jr, 41, told the Times that Ireland "has been incredible from day one".

Brendan Murphy, director of membership at the Doonbeg resort, told the Times he had "never seen anything like" the reception Donald Jr and Eric received.

"It is exceptional," he said. "It is fantastic. It just shows you what the Trump family means to Doonbeg."

Image copyright Reuters

During the pub crawl, Donald Jr and Eric tried their hand at pouring Guinness, drawing loud cheers, and took photos with locals outside the bars.

Pulling the perfect pint of the famed stout does not come easily to everyone, and some punters were underwhelmed by Eric's attempt.

The owner of one pub, Hugh McNally, claimed he was a distant cousin of US Vice-President Mike Pence.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Eric told the crowd outside one of the pubs: "It's exciting when Trump comes into town."

He added: "Don and I want to buy everyone cocktails tonight."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The brothers took selfies with residents and thanked them for their support

Both Trump sons also emphasised the lack of protests in the village.

Anticipating the brothers' arrival, some pub-goers were wearing red "Make America Great Again" ballcaps.

It was a contrast to the president's reception in London and elsewhere in Ireland.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Doonbeg residents and visitors were full of praise for President Donald Trump on Wednesday

This is not the first time Mr Trump has visited one of his businesses during an official trip.

He has previously visited Trump resorts in Hawaii and Scotland during presidential engagements abroad.

Mr Trump told reporters he made the stop in Ireland "because of the relationship I have with the people and with your Prime Minister".

The US president met with Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar on Wednesday afternoon, local time, at the Shannon Airport in County Clare.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption US President Donald Trump (centre) and First Lady Melania Trump being greeted by Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) upon arrival at Shannon Airport

The president had reportedly wanted to meet with Mr Varadkar at his Doonbeg resort, while the Irish leader wanted to meet at a different hotel. Ultimately, the VIP lounge at the airport served as the venue.

Mr Trump will return to Doonbeg from his visit to France on Thursday night before returning to Washington on Friday.