A man is due to appear in court after allegedly causing a stampede at a gay pride parade in the US which left seven people needing hospital treatment.

The man, named in US media as Aftabjit Singh, allegedly sent the crowd running through the streets of Washington, DC, on Saturday after wielding what appeared to be a gun.

A number of people reported hearing gunshots before the crowd fled.

However, officials maintain there is no evidence that shots were fired.

A police report - cited by the Associated Press news agency - said he took the weapon out after noticing someone "hitting his significant other".

The 38-year-old has been charged with illegal possession of a BB gun, carrying a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. He is due in court on Monday.

Elizabeth Hernandez, 19, told AP that she heard a "pop, pop" during the parade. She said she ran, was pushed into a restaurant and hid in the bathroom.

Images have circulated on social media, showing crowds running around the city's Dupont Circle neighbourhood.

A loud noise was heard in the area at the time, police confirmed, but the source of the noise has not yet been identified.

The seven people taken to hospital had non-life-threatening injuries which were received during the panic, police said.

In a statement on Twitter, parade organisers Capital Pride said all of their events would continue "with safety precautions in place".

Gay pride is celebrated around the world in June, with some parades organise on or around 28 June, the anniversary of a police raid on the Stonewall Inn gay bar in New York City.

During the raid, in 1969, the bar's patrons fought back and inspired the modern LGBT rights movement.