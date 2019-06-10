Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A crane collapsed on a building in Dallas, Texas

One person has been killed and six others taken to hospital after a crane fell onto an apartment complex in the southern US city of Dallas.

The construction crane was brought down during a powerful thunderstorm which hit Texas on Sunday.

Authorities say it broke apart and cut through five floors of the complex, which was opposite a building site.

The tower's parking garage was also damaged, and search and rescue efforts are still ongoing.

Local media reports said the person who died was a woman. Of those in hospital, two are in critical condition, said fire and rescue services spokesperson Jason Evans.

"We're hoping that what we have at this point is where it ends [in terms of casualties]," said Mr Evans.

While the cause of the collapse was not immediately clear, Mr Evans said there was a "strong possibility" that high winds played a role.

Damage and power outages are being reported throughout other areas of Texas, as severe storms blast through the state.