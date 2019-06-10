Helicopter crash lands on NYC skyscraper

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: 'People felt the building shake'

A helicopter has crash landed on the top of a skyscraper in Manhattan, fire officials say, triggering a fire.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the 54-storey office building on Seventh Avenue shook from the impact, but the blaze appeared to be under control.

He said there may be casualties on the aircraft, but no one in the building was hurt, though some were evacuated.

Governor Cuomo said New Yorkers have "a level of PTSD from 9/11" when they hear news of an aircraft crash in Manhattan.

One person has been killed, according to local media.

The incident happened at around 14:00 (19:00 GMT) on a rainy and foggy Monday.

Governor Cuomo said preliminary reports indicate the helicopter made a forced landing.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident, White House Press Officer Hogan Gidley confirmed.