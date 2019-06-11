Image copyright EPA Image caption Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said they had reached a deal with the justice department

The House Judiciary Committee will be able to review some of the underlying evidence from the Mueller report.

The committee's chair, Democrat Jerry Nadler, said they had reached a deal with the justice department.

In April, Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Since then Mr Nadler has demanded an unredacted copy, even threatening to bring contempt charges against Mr Barr.

In light of the deal, he said the committee wouldn't hold Mr Barr in contempt for now.

What's the latest on the Mueller report?

As special counsel, Mr Mueller was tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

His 448-page report said it had not established that the Trump campaign criminally conspired with Russia to influence the election.

However, it did detail 10 instances where Mr Trump had possibly attempted to impede the investigation.

Releasing his conclusion in April, Mr Barr said that Mr Trump had not obstructed justice - sparking calls for the full, unredacted report to be released.

Mr Mueller later reiterated in a statement that his report did not exonerate the president.

He said if his team had had confidence that Mr Trump "clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so".

After his rare intervention, a number of prominent Democrats called for President Trump to be impeached.