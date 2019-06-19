Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nxivm leader Keith Raniere appearing in court in Brooklyn, New York

Keith Raniere, a self-help guru accused of leading a sex cult that enslaved women, has been found guilty of all charges against him.

Raniere, 58, was convicted by a jury after a six-week trial in Brooklyn, New York.

He allegedly oversaw a "slave and master" system in his group, called Nxivm.

He was convicted of all counts against him, including racketeering, sex trafficking and child pornography.

Mr Raniere, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, could face life in prison.

During the trial, the court heard how female recruits in the group were branded with his initials and coerced into having sex with Raniere.

Raniere maintained that Nxivm (pronounced nexium) was a self-improvement organisation, but investigators said it was a sex-trafficking operation disguised as a mentoring group.

Recruits were told it was an all-female group and were asked to hand over compromising materials that were later used to blackmail them, prosecutors said.

Raniere was arrested by the FBI in Mexico last year. His defence team said the alleged sexual relationships were consensual.

When the verdict was read outside court, former members of Nxivm gave the prosecution team a round of applause.

Five female members of Nxivm - including a liquor heiress and an actress - have pleaded guilty to a series of charges for their involvement.

Image copyright Keith Raniere Conversations/YouTube Image caption Prosecutors claim Mr Raniere oversaw a "slave and master" system in the group

What is Nxivm?

On its website Nxivm describes itself as a "community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people and answer important questions about what it means to be human".

Based in Albany, New York, the group was founded as Executive Success Programs in 1998 and says it has worked with more than 16,000 people.

Members of the group are reported to include the son of a former Mexican president and Hollywood actresses.

According to the group's website, it has suspended enrolment and events because of the "extraordinary circumstances facing the company at this time".