Image copyright Getty Images

The US Supreme Court has ruled that a concrete cross honouring World War One soldiers can remain on state land, reversing a lower court decision.

The American Humanist Association had sued to remove the 32ft (9.7m) monument, saying it was an unlawful endorsement of Christianity.

But the top court said the 94-year-old cross was a "historical landmark" and destroying it would be disrespectful.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented in the 7-2 vote.

Justice Samuel Alito penned the court's majority opinion.

He wrote that though the cross is "undoubtedly a Christian symbol", the Bladensburg, Maryland, monument has come to represent "a symbolic resting place for ancestors who never returned home, a place for the community to gather and honour all veterans and their sacrifices for this Nation, and a historical landmark".

As such, the court's majority concluded, destroying or defacing the Bladensburg Cross "would not be neutral and would not further the ideals of respect and tolerance embodied in the First Amendment".

Justice Ginsburg, in the dissent, wrote that the Cross violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment - that "demands governmental neutrality among religious faiths and between religion and non-religion".