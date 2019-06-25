Melania Trump's top aide picked as press secretary

Image copyright SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Image caption Stephanie Grisham, press secretary for First Lady Melania Trump

A top aide to Melania Trump will be the next White House press secretary and communications director, the first lady has announced on Twitter.

Stephanie Grisham, who serves as the first lady's deputy chief of staff and communications director, will fill the vacancy left by Sarah Sanders.

"I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country," Mrs Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mrs Sanders announced her resignation from the post earlier this month.

Calling her time at the White House "the honour of a lifetime", Mrs Sanders said she would be returning to Arkansas at the end of June to spend more time with her family.

Ms Grisham, considered a leading candidate for Mrs Sanders' replacement, has worked for the Trump family since 2015.

Throughout her tenure, Ms Grisham has been a staunch defender of the first lady.

When Mrs Trump was criticised for her choice of a jacket worn on a trip to a migrant child detention centre in Texas, Ms Grisham quickly lambasted US media for focusing on Mrs Trump's fashion choice.