Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has seen his early 2020 campaign fundraising eclipsed by a junior Democratic contender.

Mr Biden raised $21.5m (£17m) since entering the race on 25 April, less than the $24.8m raised by the South Bend, Indiana mayor, Pete Buttigieg.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed a dip in support among black voters for President Obama's vice-president.

At Friday's debate, Democrats condemned Mr Biden's handling of racial issues.

He was sharply criticised by California senator Kamala Harris for reminisced about working with two Democratic senators who favoured racial segregation.

Only a few of the 20 Democratic contenders aiming to challenge President Donald Trump have disclosed their fundraising figures. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders raised $18m the same quarter, which covers April and June.

Mr Biden's campaign said it had received 436,000 donations from 256,000 donors. The average donation was $49 and 97% of donations were under $200.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted over the weekend after the Democratic debates, showed Mr Biden's support among black Americans cut in half.

Two out of 10 black voters identifying as Democrat or independent said they supported Mr Biden - down from four out of 10 in June. Overall support for Mr Biden stands at 22%, according to the poll, down eight points since early last month.