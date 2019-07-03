Image copyright Reuters Image caption The case in Alabama has faced widespread criticism from rights groups

An Alabama district attorney has dropped manslaughter charges against a pregnant woman whose unborn child died after she was shot in the stomach.

Marshae Jones, 28, was allegedly shot by a co-worker while five months pregnant.

She was charged after police alleged that she had started the fight, endangering the child's life.

"There are no winners in this case, only losers in the sad ordeal," said prosecutor Lynneice Washington.

Women's rights advocates had expressed outrage over the charges against Ms Jones.

The decision was announced by the Jefferson County District Attorney in a press conference on Wednesday.

"We are gratified the district attorney evaluated the matter and chose not to proceed with a case that was neither reasonable nor just," lawyers for Ms Jones said after the decision was announced.

Charges against the alleged shooter had already been dismissed following a failed indictment.

What is the case?

The altercation on 4 December happened outside a Dollar General store where both Ms Jones and the shooter, Ebony Jemison, worked.

Police ruled that Ms Jones started the fight and hit Ms Jemison, then pinned her against a car.

They said Ms Jemison had then reached for a gun and fired point-blank into Ms Jones's stomach.

An unnamed police source told the New York Times that the feud had started over a man with whom they both worked.

Pro-choice abortion advocates decried the charges against Ms Jones as an attempt by the state to enforce "personhood", a movement which works for the rights of foetuses to be recognised as people.

"Personhood" has been pushed by anti-abortion advocates who say the unborn child has as much a right to life as the mother herself.

In May, Alabama passed a near-total ban on abortion, including in cases of rape and incest. Abortion rights advocates say it is the most restrictive law in the nation.