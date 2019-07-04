Mad Magazine to cease publication of new material

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Mad Magazine will stop publishing new content after its next issue

US satirical publication Mad Magazine is ceasing publication of new material after 67 years.

The magazine will stop publishing new content after its next issue. Any new issues will feature previously released content with a new cover.

It will also now only be available in comic stores and to subscribers.

Many fans responded to the news to share their disappointment. Some described how influential the magazine had been growing up.

Mad Magazine was known for its striking front covers, in which it parodies both current affairs and popular television programmes. It often featured the magazine's gap-toothed child mascot Alfred E. Newman on the cover.

The magazine was founded in 1952 and began life as a comic book before changing to a magazine format in 1955.

DC, which publishes the magazine, told ABC in a statement: "After issue #10 this fall there will no longer be new content - except for the end of year specials which will always be new. So starting with issue #11, the magazine will feature classic, best of and nostalgic content from the last 67 years."

Many people, including singer and comedian "Weird Al" Yankovic, shared their sadness at new content coming to an end.

He said: "I can't begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid - it's pretty much the reason I turned out weird. Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions."

Skip Twitter post by @chrizmillr I was an intern at MAD Magazine in 1994. I had no apt in NY so I kept my belongings in the archives & took a daypack & crashed on couches for 3 months.

In the writers room they had a drum kit to do rim shots on bad jokes. Great memories. I’ll miss it https://t.co/xGjrTeefXI — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) July 4, 2019 Report

Brock Baker shared an image of a letter he had from an editor after he submitted jokes and cartoons to the magazine.

When I was 13, I submitted some jokes and cartoons to Mad Magazine through the mail. What, me worry? I kept the rejection letter. pic.twitter.com/hIQCs2yXBt — Brock Baker @ RTX (@BrockBaker) February 9, 2017

Issue 10 of Mad Magazine is set for release in August.