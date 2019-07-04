Southern California shaken by 6.4 magnitude earthquake
- 4 July 2019
Southern California has been struck by a moderate earthquake, of 6.4 magnitude.
The tremor's epicentre was seven miles (12 km) southwest of Searles Valley, about 150 miles (240 km) northeast of Los Angeles.
People across the the state, from the desert to the Pacific coast, are reported to have felt shaking as the US celebrated Independence Day.
There have been several smaller aftershocks, but no reports of damage