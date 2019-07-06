Stronger quake rattles Southern California

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The earlier quake damaged motorways in Southern California

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has rattled a desert area of Southern California, US meteorologists say, in the biggest tremor to strike in two decades.

It struck at the shallow depth of 0.9km (0.6 miles) and its epicentre was near Ridgecrest, about 240km north-east of Los Angeles.

A 6.4 magnitude quake struck the same region on Thursday.

There were reports of power outages after the new quake. Thursday's event wrecked some homes in the region.

The latest quake hit the US state at 19:13 local time on Friday (03:19 GMT Saturday), the US Geological Survey said.