Image copyright CBS

A large explosion has ripped through a shopping complex in the US city of Plantation, Florida.

The local fire department says between 15 and 20 people have been injured, including two seriously, with final numbers still to be confirmed.

Videos on social media show people evacuating a nearby gym amid scattered debris and dozens of damaged vehicles.

Police have asked people to avoid the area while they investigate. Search dogs are also at the scene.

Joel Gordon, battalion chief for Plantation Fire, said they had not yet confirmed the cause and source of the explosion but ruptured gas lines were found at the scene.

The shopping centre is in Broward County, just outside of Fort Lauderdale.

The first reports of the blast came at about 11:30 local time (15:30 GMT) on Saturday, officials say.