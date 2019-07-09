Image copyright Getty Images

US billionaire Ross Perot, who twice ran for president as an independent, has died aged 89, his family says.

Described as idiosyncratic and feisty, he pioneered the computer data industry by founding his own company in 1962.

But he was best known for running in the 1992 campaign, advocating balanced budgets and calling for an end to the outsourcing of jobs abroad.

Democrat Bill Clinton won the three-way race, in which Mr Perot took almost 19% of the vote.

Incumbent George HW Bush was defeated.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Perot (centre) gained prominence by running against heavyweights Bill Clinton and George HW Bush

Mr Perot ran for president again in 1996, after forming the Reform Party. He was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year.

"Ross Perot, the ground-breaking businessman and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away early Tuesday at his home in Dallas, surrounded by his devoted family," the Perot family said in a statement.