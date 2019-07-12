Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police tape (file image)

A woman in the US state of Texas has been arrested after her mother's remains were found in the two-bedroom home she shared with her daughter.

Police believe the grandmother, 71, suffered a fall in 2016.

They allege her daughter, 47, failed to provide adequate help at the time for her mother, who died "within a few days" of the non-life-threatening fall.

The skeletal remains were found on a bedroom floor. The mother and daughter slept in the other bedroom.

The granddaughter was under the age of 15 at the time she was living with her grandmother's corpse. As a result, her mother has been charged with "injury to a child" under the age of 15.

The daughter has been placed in the care of relatives and is receiving assistance from child protection.

Her mother could face up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000 (£8,000).

Police say the grandmother was a respected member of the local community, working as a secretary and teaching assistant at a local school for 35 years.

When she retired, she worked collecting tickets at sporting events in Seguin.