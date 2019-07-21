Image copyright AFP Image caption A child runs through a waterfall in a Washington DC park

The US is currently experiencing a serious heatwave, with dangerously high temperatures of almost 38C (100F).

Cities on the country's east coast are particularly hard-hit, with New York, Philadelphia and Washington all experiencing unbearable heat.

Unusually, they are even hotter than Phoenix, Arizona, and Miami in Florida.

People in affected areas have been urged to stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible, and to try and take care of vulnerable people, including those who are ill, very young, or elderly.

With residents trying to cool down in whatever way they can, public pools and fountains have been extremely busy.

The Astoria Pool in Queens, New York City, was heaving with people on Saturday.

Image copyright AFP

This young boy also made use of the sprinklers in the nearby Astoria Park.

Image copyright AFP

In Manhattan, another boy does the same thing in a fountain in Washington Square Park.

Image copyright AFP

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a heat emergency in the city, and the New York City Triathlon, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled for the first time since in its 18-year history.

About 4,000 people were supposed to take part, with many travelling long distances for the race. Organisers said participants would receive full refunds of entry fees up to $399 (£319).

A two-day music, comedy and food festival, OZY Fest, was also meant to be held in Central Park this weekend, but was cancelled.

Fountains in Boston, Massachusetts, were also filled with adults and children trying to cool off.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

But humans aren't the only ones who appreciate the cool water. These two birds were pictured splashing about in the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston.

Image copyright Reuters

All pictures copyright