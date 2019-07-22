American and Australian tourists killed in Canada

Image copyright New South Wales Police Image caption The bodies of Chynna Deese (left) and Lucas Fowler were discovered last week

Canadian police are investigating the murder of two young travellers who were killed in northern British Columbia.

The RCMP says American Chynna Deese, 24, and Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, were found dead last week.

Fowler's father was a member of the New South Wales Police Force and two police officers are travelling to Canada to act as police liaisons.

Family say the couple were road tripping across Canada and camping in national parks along the way.

"They were bright and beautiful souls. We are all still in shock and heartbroken," Kennedy Deese, Chynna's sister, wrote on Facebook.

Police have not released details of how the pair were murdered but the killer is believed to be at large. Their bodies were discovered last Monday morning, and police estimate they were killed sometime between Sunday and Monday. It took police about three days to identify the bodies.

Their 1986 blue Chevrolet minivan was found near the bodies on the side of the Alaska Highway, near Laird Hot Springs. The springs are a popular tourist destination.

Eyewitnesses told media they saw the couple on the side of the road when their van broke down, but that they seemed to have it under control.

Fowler had been working at a British Columbia ranch since February.

"He wanted to get more experience with animals, learn about ranching in Canada in general, just to experience the West. That was one of his dreams," his boss Erika Weder told CBC.

The pair met at a hostel in Croatia in 2017, and had travelled the world together since.