A six-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were among the three people killed in a shooting at a food festival in California, police have confirmed.

Fifteen were injured when the suspect, named by police as Santino William Legan, 19, opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday evening.

Police say the suspect used an assault rifle that he purchased legally in neighbouring Nevada this month.

The gunman was shot dead by police, who are looking into a possible accomplice.

Six-year-old Stephen Romero is the first of the dead to be identified by local media. His mother and grandmother were wounded.

Police confirmed a man in his 20s was also killed. None of the victims have been officially named.

Gilroy police chief Scott Smithee said during a news conference on Monday that the officers who were deployed at the event were able to respond within a minute.

He said three officers engaged the suspect and, although they were "outgunned with their handguns against a rifle", they managed to fatally wound him quickly and end the shooting.

"I can't tell you how proud I am at the officers for being able to engage this guy as quickly as they did because we had thousands of people there in a very small area, and you know it could've gotten so much worse so fast," Mr Smithee said.

FBI Agent in Charge Craig Fair told reporters that the priority for investigators was to try to determine motivation, ideological leaning and whether he the attacker was affiliated with any group.

He said it would take time for the "expansive" crime scene to be investigated.

On Sunday, police said the attacker had cut through a fence surrounding the event, which takes place 30 miles (48km) south of San Jose and attracts 100,000 people each year.