Image copyright AFP Image caption The Cielo Vista Mall has been cordoned off by armed officers

A shooting at a Texas shopping mall has ended in "multiple fatalities", local officials say.

First reports of a shooting emerged at around 11:00 local time (18:00 GMT).

Police warned residents to steer clear of the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, just a few miles from the US-Mexico border.

A police spokesman on the scene confirmed there had been deaths but an exact toll is unclear. Three people are reportedly in custody.

About an hour after their initial warning, El Paso police tweeted they had received multiple reports of multiple shooters, and were searching a "very large area".

Police said they no longer believed there was any immediate threat to the public, but were continuing searches.

Local news outlet the El Paso Times reported that at least 11 people had arrived at the city's University Medical Centre.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo tweeted confirmation of "several fatalities and multiple suspects in custody", and said the shopping mall was still an "active scene" as of 13:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

"My condolences and prayers go out to all of El Paso as we mourn those impacted by this tragedy".