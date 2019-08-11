Bear breaks into house and smashes wall to leave

Image copyright AFP Image caption The bear was probably attracted by the smell of rubbish

A black bear broke into a house in the US before escaping by smashing through a wall "like the Kool-Aid Man".

Police in Colorado said the break-in happened on Friday evening when the house was vacant. Nobody was injured.

The smell of rubbish probably attracted the bear, Estes Park police said.

"Upon officer's arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the 'Kool-Aid Man' and made its escape," the police department wrote on Facebook.

"Please do your part to keep bears wild. Bears are extremely smart, which means we all have to be too," it added.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported that bears broke into more than 35 vehicles and nine houses in the Estes Park area in the 10 days before 3 August.