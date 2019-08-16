Image copyright Reuters Image caption Los Angeles Airport is one of several US airports reporting problems with its customs system

Travellers have been delayed at several US airports due to an computer issue affecting the country's customs agency.

In a tweet, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said it was experiencing a "temporary outage" with processing systems.

It added that the CBP would be using "alternative procedures" until the undisclosed problem was resolved.

The scale is unclear, but pictures on social media show long queues at airports in at least three states.

Los Angeles Airport authorities said in another tweet that customs officers were "processing passengers manually" as a result of the outage.

Issues with customs checks have also been reported by travellers in Seattle, New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, and Dulles Airport in the US capital, Washington, DC.