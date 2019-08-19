Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption NYPD Commissioner fires Daniel Pantaleo, who arrested Eric Garner

The New York City police officer involved in the high profile 2014 chokehold death of an African-American man has been fired.

Daniel Pantaleo was sacked over the death of Eric Garner, whose dying words "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry for protests against police brutality.

A state grand jury declined to indict on criminal charges but a civil rights investigation was launched in 2014.

Federal prosecutors then said last month they would not bring charges.

The decision, based on the recommendation of a department disciplinary judge, was announced by New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill on Monday. Mr Pantaleo was suspended while awaiting the commissioner's decision.

In explaining his decision, Mr O'Neill said mobile phone video of Garner's death clearly shows the officer used a chokehold, which is banned by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

"It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer serve as a New York City police officer," Mr O'Neill said.

"Had I been in Officer Pantaleo's situation, I may have made similar mistakes," he continued.

"None of us can take back our decisions," he said, adding: "Especially when they lead to the death of another human being".

What happened to Eric Garner?

Garner was arrested on suspicion of illegally selling loose cigarettes on 17 July, 2014.

In video of the arrest recorded by a bystander, Mr Pantaleo is seen with his arm wrapped around Garner's neck as they struggled on a street in the city's Staten Island borough.

The officer's lawyer contends his client used approved tactics to arrest Garner.

But as the officers continued to restrain Garner, an asthmatic, is heard repeatedly saying "I can't breathe".

Image copyright NY Daily News Image caption Eric Garner with wife Esaw

Mr O'Neill said Mr Pantaleo's decision to maintain the chokehold on the ground is what led to his firing.

The 43-year-old father of six, who weighed more than 350lb (160kg), appeared to lose consciousness and later was pronounced dead in hospital.

A city medical examiner ruled the chokehold contributed to Garner's death.

In 2015, the city of New York reached a settlement with the family for $5.9m (£4.8m) after they brought a wrongful-death lawsuit claiming that Garner was not given sufficient medical aid by emergency officials.

What's the reaction?

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Mr Pantaleo's sacking would bring justice to Garner's family.

"While we will never be able to change the events that transpired or bring Mr Garner back, today, some semblance of justice is finally being served," she said.

Eric Garner's daughter, Emerald Garner, thanked Commissioner O'Neill for firing Mr Pantaleo, and added that her family would still pursue action against the other officers involved as well fighting to legally ban the chokehold that led to her father's death.

The president of the police union, Patrick Lynch, criticised the decision, saying Mr O'Neill chose "politics and his own self-interest over the police officers he claims to lead".

"Now it is time for every police officer in this city to make their own choice," he said in a statement. "We will uphold our oath, but we cannot and will not do so by needlessly jeopardising our careers or personal safety."

"It is a day that's five years too late," civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton said.

"This is not some moment of pleasure or joy for the family that has lost so much."

"Today we have finally seen justice done," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who came under fire for his administration's handling of the case.

He added: "We can react with bitterness and division and be trapped by the sins of our past, or we can transform the suffering into progress, we can find redemption."