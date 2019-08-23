Image copyright AFP

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has received treatment for a cancerous tumour on her pancreas, a court spokeswoman says.

She "tolerated treatment well" and the tumour was "treated definitely", the court added in a statement.

Ms Ginsburg, 86, has survived previous battles with cancer, as well as fractured ribs from falls.

As the most senior liberal justice on the court, her health is watched closely by liberal Americans.

Justices on the highest court in the US serve for life or until they choose to retire, and supporters have expressed concern that if anything were to happen to Ms Ginsburg then a more conservative justice could replace her.

