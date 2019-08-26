Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new charges
Film producer Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of predatory sexual assault.
Mr Weinstein, 67, entered the plea in a Manhattan federal court.
He has already pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006.
Prosecutors have reportedly filed the new indictment to allow jurors to hear testimony from a third woman who has said Mr Weinstein raped her in 1993.
He has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by over 75 women, which he denies.