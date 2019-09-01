Image copyright AFP Image caption Victims were shot at random, police say

A mass random shooting in the US state of Texas has left at least five people dead and many more injured, police say.

At least one gunman shot randomly at people while driving round an area between the western cities of Odessa and Midland on Saturday afternoon.

A US Postal Service van was hijacked during the incident.

Police now say a suspect has been shot and killed, but reports of other suspects at large are being investigated.

A police spokesman confirmed five people had been killed and a further 21 had been injured. Police officers were among the victims, he told reporters.

The shootings come exactly four weeks after a gunman shot and killed 22 people and injured 24 others in the Texan city of El Paso.

Police Facebook updates

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people," Odessa Police said in an Facebook post at the time of the shootings.

"At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a US mail carrier truck."

Police in the neighbouring city of Midland said: "We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors."

They later posted: "It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy [cinema complex] in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects."

Trump briefed

In a tweet, US President Donald Trump said he was being kept informed about the shootings in Texas.