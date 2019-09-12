Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aaron Persky was recalled by voters after his controversial 2015 verdict

A California judge who lost his job after giving a lenient sentence to a college sex attacker has now been fired from coaching tennis to schoolgirls.

Aaron Persky was ousted as a judge by voters over his sentencing of Brock Turner, who assaulted an unconscious woman at Stanford University in 2015.

Only one day after defending his hiring, officials said he had been fired from the high school in San Jose.

His 2018 sacking was the first recall of a California judge since 1932.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fremont Union High School District said that Mr Persky had applied to coach junior varsity girls' tennis over the summer, and was hired after completing a background check that included a fingerprint scan.

"He was a qualified applicant for the position, having attended several tennis coaching clinics for youth and holds a high rating from the United States Tennis Association," the statement said.

Media caption Chanel Miller reads her victim impact statement

That day Change.org launched a petition calling for Mr Persky to lose his new job and accused school officials of "explicitly and ignorantly allowing rape culture to ensue".

But on Wednesday, the district announced that his employment at Lynbrook High School in San Jose "has ended".

"We believe this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community," the district said in a statement.

Mr Persky's handling of the case against Turner, a former star swimmer for the elite Stanford University, drew outrage after the sexual assault survivor's victim impact sentence was published online.

Image caption Brock Turner's case garnered notoriety in 2016 when Ms Miller's statement went viral

Chanel Miller, who was known in court papers as Jane Doe and only revealed her identity for the first time this month, told Turner: "You don't know me, but you've been inside me."

Turner was convicted of three crimes - sexually assaulting an intoxicated victim, sexually assaulting an unconscious victim and attempted rape.

Prosecutors had asked for a six-year sentence, but Mr Persky followed the county probation department's recommendation - that the case "may be considered less serious due to [his] level of intoxication" - and ordered him to serve six months.

Turner was released after three months due to good behaviour. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Image caption Chanel Miller, revealed her identity for the first time earlier this month

Parents and students voiced concerns when they first learned of Mr Persky's hiring, according to local media.

"This is still a pretty big oversight," a former Lynbrook student told NBC News, adding that she appreciated the school's decision to fire him.

After his termination, Mr Persky released a statement confirming he had been fired.

He said the district superintendent "explained that she was motivated by a desire to protect the players from the potentially intrusive media attention related to my hiring.

"Although I am disappointed with the District's decision, it was a privilege to coach the team, if only for a short time.

"I wish all of the players the best in their future academic and athletic endeavours."