Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida

A Chinese business woman accused of lying to gain access to US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club has been found guilty by a jury in Florida.

Yujing Zhang, 33, was arrested in March and charged with making false statements to a federal officer and illegally entering a restricted area.

She now faces up to six years in prison.

Zhang, who acted as her own lawyer, maintained her innocence during her closing arguments.

As the trial concluded, Zhang told jurors: "I do think I did nothing wrong," the Miami Herald reported.

Zhang was arrested on 30 March at the president's club carrying two Chinese passports, a computer and four mobile phones, agents said.

She was also initially accused of carrying a device loaded with malware, but agents rescinded that claim.

Zhang had told security at Mar-a-Lago that she was there to go to the pool, and later told a receptionist she was there for a United Nations event that prosecutors argued she knew had been cancelled, according to court documents.

"Due to a potential language barrier issue," staff believed she was related to a club member and let her in, the documents said.

Zhang told agents she had been instructed by a friend, identified only as "Charles", to travel from Shanghai, China, to Palm Beach to attend the purported United Nations event, but did not provide any more details.

She said "Charles" had encouraged her to attempt to speak to a member of the president's family about Chinese-American economic relations, according to an affidavit.

Mr Trump was in Palm Beach at the time of her arrest, though he had been staying at Mar-a-Lago that weekend.