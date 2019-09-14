Image copyright Reuters Image caption Eddie Money revealed last month he had stage four oesophageal cancer

American singer Eddie Money, who had major chart success in the 70s and 80s with songs such as Two Tickets to Paradise and Take Me Home Tonight, has died at the age of 70.

Money released 11 albums and sold nearly 30 million records in a career that spanned four decades.

He also starred in Real Money, a reality series that debuted last year.

It was on a clip for the show last month that he revealed he had stage four oesophageal cancer.

The Money family released a statement saying: "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. It's so hard to imagine our world without him. However he will live on forever through his music."

Eddie Money, born Edward Joseph Mahoney in Brooklyn, New York in 1949, released his first, self-titled album in 1977. It sold more than two million copies and spawned hits such as Baby Hold On.

He took advantage of the growth of MTV in the early 80s and after a dip in sales returned with the highly successful Can't Hold Back album in 1986.

Take Me Home Tonight, a duet with Ronnie Spector from that album, was his biggest singles chart success, reaching number four in the US.

Money revealed his cancer diagnosis on 24 August in a clip for the second series of Real Money, on cable and satellite network AXS TV.

"I thought I was just going in to get a check-up, and he told me I got cancer," he says in the clip.

"Am I gonna live a long time? Who knows, it's in God's hands. But you know what? I'll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day."

Money is survived by his wife and five children.