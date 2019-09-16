Image copyright Getty Images

US actor Alec Baldwin was the latest star of a Comedy Central Roast, and it was his daughter Ireland who had some of the best jokes.

Their relationship made headlines in 2007 after a voicemail in which Baldwin called his then 11-year-old a "rude, thoughtless little pig" went viral.

The actor has apologised over the message.

In her surprise appearance during Sunday's show, Ms Baldwin skewered her father for his absentee parenting.

Ms Baldwin, a 23-year-old model, began doling out the insults by introducing herself to her 61-year-old father.

"Hi Dad, I'm Ireland," she said. "It's good to be here. I almost didn't even know about it because I haven't checked my voice mails from my dad from the last 12 years or something?"

"I actually have a lot in common with the people in this roast," she added. "Because like them, I don't really know you that well either."

Baldwin left the now notorious 2007 voicemail message after Ms Baldwin missed a scheduled phone call.

At the time, he was embroiled in a custody battle with his ex-wife, Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger over Ireland. The couple split in 2000 after seven years of marriage.

"You don't have the brains or the decency as a human being," Mr Baldwin had told his daughter on the message, accusing her of humiliating him.

The 30 Rock actor later apologised in a public statement, saying he had been "driven to the edge by parental alienation for many years".

Ms Baldwin made much of their relationship during her appearance, garnering laughs - and some dropped jaws - from her father and the audience.

"It hasn't been easy being the daughter of an iconic movie star, but I'm not here to talk about my mother ... or her Oscar," she said.

"A lot of people only know my dad as an angry guy, but he's more than some lunatic that loses his temper. He also loses Emmys and Oscars and custody of his first-born child."

Ireland Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

Ms Baldwin also quipped that while many know her father from his acting roles in 30 Rock and Mission Impossible, "I know him as that guy from half my birthday parties".

Before she left the stage, Ms Baldwin said she was "thrilled" to celebrate her "wonderful father".

"After all the years of giving verbal abuse, it's finally time you received some. So before I leave, I'd just like to say something you've never said to me - good night."

Baldwin's speech to the 'roasters' included his own reference to the voicemail: "I love all of you," he said. "And if you don't believe me, check your voice mails."

Comedy Central Roast features a star and several guests tasked with mocking them. Previous 'roastees' on the long-running series include Donald Trump, Pamela Anderson and Justin Bieber.