Democrat 2020 candidates turn up for Iowa Steak Fry

  • 22 September 2019
Candidates seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to fight President Donald Trump's re-election bid in 2020 have gathered for an event in Iowa.

The Polk County Steak Fry comes less than five months ahead of the state's caucuses - the first to take place nationwide in each presidential election.

Event organisers said more than 12,000 people attended the fundraiser.

Of the 19 Democrats left in the running, 17 appeared on Saturday.

Kamala Harris dances at the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Senator Kamala Harris danced her way into the Steak Fry on Saturday
Senator Amy Klobuchar marches into the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Scott Olson
Image caption Ms Harris was not the only one to enter to music, with Senator Amy Klobuchar also marching in accompanied by drummers
Joe Biden grilling steak at the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Candidates got a chance to show off their skill on the grill, with former Vice President Joe Biden flashing a smile for the cameras
Bernie Sanders addressing the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Candidates laid out their policies to the crowds, including Senator Bernie Sanders...
Elizabeth Warren stands on stage at the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Senator Elizabeth Warren...
Beto O'Rourke addresses the crowds at the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Former congressman Beto O'Rourke...
Mayor Pete Buttigieg greeting supporters at the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ...and Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Cory Booker taking a selfie at the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption But there was still time to greet supporters - or in Senator Cory Booker's case, stop for a selfie
A man pouring maple syrup onto pancakes at the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Plenty of food accompanied the political speeches
A man stands under an umbrella at the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The rain did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd
Crowds watching speeches at the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption More than 12,000 people attended - a record number, organisers said
Signs for many of the Democratic Party presidential candidates at the Polk County Steak Fry Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Nearly all the Democratic Party hopefuls showed up on Saturday

