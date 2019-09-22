Democrat 2020 candidates turn up for Iowa Steak Fry
- 22 September 2019
Candidates seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to fight President Donald Trump's re-election bid in 2020 have gathered for an event in Iowa.
The Polk County Steak Fry comes less than five months ahead of the state's caucuses - the first to take place nationwide in each presidential election.
Event organisers said more than 12,000 people attended the fundraiser.
Of the 19 Democrats left in the running, 17 appeared on Saturday.
