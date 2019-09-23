Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump owns a penthouse triplex in the New York City building

Thieves have reportedly stolen $350,000 (£281,585) worth of jewellery from two apartments in Trump Tower in New York.

The thefts, which occurred between 4 and 9 September, came to light as President Donald Trump was expected to stay at the building while in the city for the United Nations General Assembly, the New York Post reported.

Police told reporters they were investigating the heists.

Mr Trump was scheduled to deliver a speech at the UN summit on Tuesday.

President Trump owns a penthouse triplex in the tower, and his company, the Trump Organisation, has offices there.

A 33-year-old woman told investigators that a diamond-encrusted bracelet was stolen from her apartment while she was on vacation earlier this month.

Another woman, aged 67, reported that five pieces of jewellery, worth more than $200,000 (£160,906), were taken from her apartment. The items reportedly included a Harry Winston diamond bracelet and diamond-and-emerald necklace, among other pieces of jewellery.

There were no signs of a break-in and the targeted apartments didn't seem to be left in disarray, police said.