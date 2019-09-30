A mystery whistleblower, a former comedian and the president of the United States.

These are some of the main players in a story that is becoming ever more complex - and could see the president being impeached.

1) Donald Trump

Who is he?

The president of the United States of America.

What's his role?

Without him, there would be no story. Here's what we know about his involvement:

Mr Trump himself has acknowledged that he personally blocked nearly $400m in military aid to Ukraine

At about the same time, he spoke by phone with Ukraine's new president

In the call, Mr Trump pushed Ukraine's president to investigate his leading domestic political rival, Joe Biden

A complaint by a whistleblower in the intelligence community, who spoke with White House sources about the call, alleges Mr Trump used "the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the US 2020 election"

Mr Trump says the investigation is part of a "witch-hunt" against him, and he denies that military aid was withheld in order to put pressure on Ukraine.

He has also demanded to know who gave information to the whistleblower, saying the source was "close to a spy".

2) Volodymyr Zelensky

Who is he?

Like Mr Trump, he's a former TV star. A one-time comedian with more than 8.5 million Instagram followers (who now see fewer of his exercise videos, but more photos of him meeting world leaders), he was elected president of Ukraine in a landslide win in April.

What's his role?

The man on the other end of that 25 July phone call. As our man in Kiev explains, the contents of the call proved to be a bit embarrassing for Mr Zelensky when they were released.

Not only were there a number of attempts to flatter Mr Trump, but it appeared that Mr Zelensky was willing to open an investigation into Mr Biden's son, at Mr Trump's request.

The big question - and one US investigators may be keen to ask Mr Zelensky and his associates - is whether the call (the two presidents' first detailed conversation since the Ukraine election) took place with a pre-condition that the Biden case be discussed.

3) Joe Biden

Who is he?

The vice-president under Barack Obama's presidency for eight years, he is now the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election.

What's his role?

It's the fact that Mr Biden is leading polls to be the Democratic candidate that is the most relevant detail here - if chosen, he would be the man facing off against Mr Trump for the presidency in November 2020. Most polls suggest Mr Biden would win in this scenario.

In brief: Mr Trump alleges Mr Biden abused his power while in office. He suggests Mr Biden pressured Ukraine to back away from a criminal investigation that could implicate his son, Hunter (more on him later).

The issue is that if Mr Biden was just a retired member of society right now, Mr Trump's request to Ukraine would be of little consequence. But because Mr Biden is (for now, at least) his biggest rival for the presidency, it opens Mr Trump up to claims he was working with a foreign power to influence the election.

"This isn't about me," Mr Biden said on 26 September, "it's a tactic that's used by this president to try to hijack an election so we do not focus on the issues that matter in our lives."

4) Hunter Biden

What we know about Biden-Ukraine corruption claims

Who is he?

Mr Biden's 49-year-old son, who has worked as a lawyer and lobbyist.

What's his role?

His part in this convoluted saga relates to his position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, which he held for almost five years from 2014.

While Joe Biden was vice-president, Ukraine's most senior prosecutor was investigating the company, but was then dismissed. Mr Trump and his allies have suggested that Joe Biden encouraged the prosecutor to be fired.

But there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden - and the Ukrainian prosecutor who replaced the one who was fired (and continued his investigation into Burisma) said in late September that he did not think Hunter Biden had broken any laws.

5) Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi: "The president must be held accountable; no-one is above the law."

Who is she?

The woman who, as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, could hold the key to Donald Trump's future in her hands.

What's her role?

Ever since Democrats retook control of the House last November, Ms Pelosi has resisted calls by some within her party to start impeachment proceedings against Mr Trump.

That changed on 24 September, when she announced the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry, saying the president "must be held accountable".

Impeachment isn't the same as a criminal conviction, and it doesn't necessarily mean Mr Trump would be removed from office.

If the inquiry moves forward, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives will vote on any charges. If Democrats were to remain united, the measure would be carried - and Mr Trump would become the third president in US history to be impeached.

But the proceedings would be expected to stall in the Senate, where the president's Republican party holds enough seats to prevent him from being removed from office by a two-thirds majority.

6) Rudy Giuliani

Who is he?

The former mayor of New York and, most relevantly to this story, President Trump's personal lawyer.

What's his role?

Mr Giuliani, one of Mr Trump's most vocal cheerleaders, has been central in pushing the suggestion that the Bidens were involved in wrongdoing in Ukraine. He has been speaking to Ukraine's prosecutors - past and present - about the case since late 2018.

In an interview with the Atlantic, Mr Giuliani said he was simply "straightening out government" by calling for investigations into the Bidens.

"It is impossible that the whistle-blower is a hero and I'm not," he said. "And I will be the hero! These morons - when this is over, I will be the hero."

7) Viktor Shokin

Who is he?

The prosecutor fired by Ukraine's former government.

What's his role?

A summary of Mr Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president, released by the White House, shows Mr Trump made reference to Ukraine's former prosecutor general, calling him "very good" and "very fair".

"A lot of people are talking about that, the way they shut your very good prosecutor down and you had some very bad people involved." He was referring to Viktor Shokin.

Joe Biden has been quite open about the role he played in getting Viktor Shokin dismissed, saying there were concerns he was not doing enough against corruption.

Mr Biden even said he threatened to withhold $1bn in aid to Ukraine unless Mr Shokin (the man who, at the time, was investigating his son's company) was fired. Speaking before the Council of Foreign Relations in January 2018, he recounted a conversation with Ukraine's government.

"I said, you're not getting the billion," Mr Biden said. "I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.'... He got fired."

Mr Biden was not the only political figure to demand Mr Shokin be fired, however, and other Western nations and the International Monetary Fund had criticised the prosecutor's inaction on corruption.

8) The whistleblower

Who are they?

Exactly.

What is their role?

They - we do not know if it is a man or woman - wrote to the chairmen of senate committees on 12 August expressing concern over Mr Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president on 25 July.

They also alleged that the White House acted to "lock down" all details of the phone call between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky, and that the call transcript was not stored in the usual computer system.

All we know about the whistleblower is that they are a US intelligence officer - or at least were, when they wrote their letter. They specify in their letter to Senate officials that they do not work in the White House, but it is clear they are well-connected to people who do. US media have reported they are a CIA officer who once worked at the White House.

The inspector general of the intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, said in a letter to the acting head of national intelligence that he knew the whistleblower's identity, but they had asked for it not to be disclosed.